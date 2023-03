Britain's King Charles meeting Noble, a seven-year-old black mare gifted to him by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, at The Royal Mews on March 11.BUCKINGHAM PALACE

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has gifted King Charles with a new horse, Noble, ahead of the monarch’s upcoming coronation in May.

The King has been presented with the horse, which is also being given in recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary, at a ceremony.

The RCMP says the King personally requested a horse from the musical ride to eventually be his new charger when his current steed, George, retires.

The musical ride is a troop of police horse riders who perform intricate formations and drills set to music.

The Royal Family says Noble is a seven-year-old black mare, settling into life at the royal mews in Windsor after the King met her for the first time earlier this week.

The King has been the RCMP’s honorary commissioner since 2012, and visited the musical ride in May on a tour of Canada alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.