RCMP headquarters in St. John’s temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The RCMP says its headquarters in St. John’s is closed today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mounties say the employee is in isolation and authorities are conducting contact tracing.

Police say their office in the Newfoundland and Labrador capital is being cleaned and that no decision has been made regarding when it will reopen.

Meanwhile, the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers’ Association said today it was concerned about the potential for community spread of COVID-19 after two people tested positive for the disease at Mount Pearl Senior High School.

Association president Dean Ingram says in a statement that health precautions for schools are less stringent than for other public places in the province.

Health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday.

