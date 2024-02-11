Manitoba RCMP say a 29-year-old man is in custody related to the deaths of two women and three children.

Insp. Tim Arseneault says the suspect and all five victims knew each other but did not immediately provide details about their relationship.

Earlier on Sunday, the RCMP said they were investigating five suspicious deaths at three different locations in southern Manitoba.

They said the three locations are at Highway 3 between the communities of Carman and Winkler, Highway 248 north of Provincial Trunk Highway 424 and a residence in Carman.

Police said there is no risk to public safety.

More coming.