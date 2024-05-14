RCMP in New Brunswick arrest 17-year-old after man found dead outside home

Police in New Brunswick say a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a homicide south of Fredericton.

A news release says officers responded around 11 a.m. on Monday to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home in the community of Nasonworth.

They discovered a 34-year-old man outside the house suffering from significant injuries who died at the scene.

Shortly after, police arrested the 17-year-old while he was walking down a street.

The accused appeared in Fredericton provincial court where he was charged with second-degree murder and remanded to custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 23 for a bail hearing.

No details were given about the incident or whether the victim and alleged assailant knew each other.