Canada

RCMP in northern Alberta search for armed man after police dog shot, killed

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
RCMP in Alberta say they are searching for an armed and dangerous man near a provincial park in northern Alberta after he allegedly shot and killed a service dog during a police chase.

Officers tried to stop Lionel Grey, who was wanted by police, as he was driving yesterday near High Prairie, Alta.

They say Grey fled during the traffic stop, but his vehicle got stuck in mud near Winagami Provincial Park and he ran away on foot.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine says a police service dog named Jago was shot during the pursuit.

She says officers have evacuated the provincial park and have Grey confined in the area.

Mounties are asking people to stay away from the park and say they will provide more details this afternoon.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

