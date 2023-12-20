Police investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy in PEI say they found unidentified human remains today following the arrest Tuesday night of two youths.

The RCMP issued a statement saying the arrests are connected to the disappearance of Tyson Blair MacDonald.

MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in the rural community of Caledonia.

On Tuesday, the Mounties in eastern PEI said evidence collected by investigators indicated MacDonald was the victim of a criminal offence.

The human remains were found on Sorrie Road in Milltown Cross, about nine kilometres northeast of Caledonia.

The PEI coroner’s office has been called in to identify the remains.

“A tremendous effort has been put into this investigation,” RCMP Supt. Kevin Lewis said in the statement. “We hope that with these developments we can bring some closure to the loved ones of the deceased.”