 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

RCMP in Saskatchewan responding to serious crash between bus carrying junior hockey team, truck

RCMP in Saskatchewan responding to serious crash between bus carrying junior hockey team, truck

NIPAWIN, Sask.
The Canadian Press

RCMP say they are at the scene of a fatal collision involving a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team northeast of Saskatoon.

Officials have confirmed that there are fatalities as well as injuries but they are unable to confirm how many people are dead or injured.

The Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League say the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos.

Story continues below advertisement

The league says a game between the two teams set for tonight has been postponed.

STARS air ambulance has confirmed that they sent two helicopters to the scene.

RCMP say Highway 35 will be blocked for several hours and are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.