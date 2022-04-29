RCMP in British Columbia say they’ve identified someone they believe was driving a vehicle thought to have been involved in what police have called a “disturbing incident” directed at the Muslim community outside a mosque.

Surrey RCMP say they received a report that someone in a moving vehicle had thrown water at three pedestrians just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Minutes later, they say officers received another report that the same vehicle veered off the road and almost struck one of the people walking.

Mounties say in a news release that they are working to determine the suspect’s motives.

In a letter shared on Twitter by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the B.C. Muslim Association says it is “gravely concerned.”

The letter dated Thursday says someone inside a car threw a substance at Ramadan worshippers who were leaving evening prayers, the car sped away and then returned to repeatedly feign trying to run people over.

The letter says pretending to run people over is “not a small matter” after a Muslim family in London, Ont., was struck and killed by a truck last summer in what police have said was a hate-motivated attack.

The association says its first priority is making sure congregants are safe and wants police to investigate it as a potential hate crime.

In a series of tweets, the National Council of Canadian Muslims says it wants political leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and B.C. Premier John Horgan, to prioritize challenging Islamophobia.

“While action has been taken on some of our recommendations, many of the recommendations we put forward after the London Terror Attack have not been realized,” it says.

“We need to do more. And we need to do it now.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.