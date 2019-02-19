 Skip to main content

RCMP investigate suspicious deaths of two men in Prince Edward Island

Borden-Carleton, PEI
The Canadian Press
RCMP in Prince Edward Island are investigating the suspicious deaths of two men.

The Mounties say they responded to a home around 11:42 p.m. Monday in Borden-Carleton where they found the body of a 27-year-old man.

A woman and two children were also inside the home, but police say they were not harmed by an armed man who fled before police arrived at the scene.

Police say they searched areas of Hampton for the suspect and his vehicle and eventually found the body of the 31-year-old man near his vehicle.

“He was found around 2:30 in the morning. He was also deceased when he was located,” said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

She said police are not releasing any details about the kind of weapon or the cause of death of the two men, while the investigation is ongoing.

Butler said the cause of death would have to be determined by the coroner’s office.

“We believe the parties knew each other or were known to each other, so it was not a random act,” she said.

Police say they don’t have ongoing public safety concerns.

