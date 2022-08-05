A video apparently showing a brawling recreational league hockey player using a skate blade to kick a second player in the face has attracted the attention of RCMP in Burnaby, B.C.

A statement from police says the alleged assault happened during an Adult Safe Hockey League game at a rink in Burnaby on July 29 and they were informed four days later.

The online video, which has since been viewed thousands of times, appears to show two players locked together, rolling and fighting on the ice while the referees try to separate them.

The video appears to show one player, who was no longer wearing a helmet or face shield, pull away from the fight, at the same time a second player being held by a referee kicked out his skate, hitting the other person across the face.

The injured player collapsed face down, unmoving on the ice, and RCMP say medical treatment was required.

A statement from the recreational league says it is aware of the on-ice kick and the offending player was immediately issued a match penalty, ejected from the game and has been suspended indefinitely while supplemental discipline is considered.

“The conduct and on-ice behaviour depicted in the video in no way aligns with the values of our league and the rules of the game,” says the statement from the Adult Safe Hockey League.

The website for the league says it has been forming recreational hockey leagues for 65,000 male and female players of all ages and abilities in B.C., Ontario, the Prairies and the Chicago area for nearly a quarter-century.

Police say a video showing the alleged kick has been collected as evidence and witnesses are being interviewed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.