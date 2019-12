RCMP investigating after man’s body found near overturned vehicle in Pictou County

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after the body of a man was found at the side of a road in Pictou County.

Police say they responded to a call just after 11 a.m. Thursday and later found the 39-year-old man’s body along Meiklefield Road.

They say his overturned vehicle was located nearby.

Police say the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious, but they are trying to determine the circumstances.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service has scheduled an autopsy for later this week.

Police have not released the man’s name.

