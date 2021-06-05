Alert lifted west of Edmonton for suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. The RCMP in Alberta tweeted an alert warning the public in an area area west of Edmonton to shelter in place. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

An Alberta Emergency Alert that warned people in an area west of Edmonton about two possibly “armed and dangerous” suspects has been lifted.

The provincial warning system says two suspects are now in custody and that there’s no further danger to the public.

The alert, which was issued shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, said the pair were in Parkland County in the area of highways 60 and 628, and that members of the public should immediately shelter in place and report any suspicious activity to 911.

RCMP in Alberta tweeted that officers were attending and incident west of Enoch, saying the suspects at large should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

There was never any description of the suspects in either the alert or the tweet, and an RCMP spokesman said when the alert was still active that he didn’t have one available.

An Edmonton police spokesman confirmed in an email the manhunt originated from an incident in the city, but he didn’t provide any other information.

