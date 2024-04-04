RCMP in the Vancouver-area city of Langley have issued an Amber Alert for a baby boy.

Police say three-month-old Tyler Durocher was last seen on Thursday in Langley.

They say he has brown hair and is wearing a blue short-sleeve onesie and blue camouflage pants.

His mother, 35-year-old Brianne Ford, has been named as the suspect.

Ford is described as being five-foot-two, having brown hair with shaved sides and pink highlights, a nose ring, and wearing all black clothing.

RCMP say the baby was taken from the 72 Avenue and 208 Street area of Langley and may be travelling with the suspect on foot.