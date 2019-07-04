 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP issue warning after Nova Scotia teen extorted online for nude photos

RCMP issue warning after Nova Scotia teen extorted online for nude photos

INVERNESS, N.S.
The Canadian Press
The Mounties are warning Canadians to take precautions after a person threatened a teenaged girl with violence unless she sent nude photos.

The RCMP in Inverness, N.S., say the girl’s parents contacted them to say their 15-year-old daughter had received threats from someone she met online.

The person claimed the girl would be tracked down and harmed if she didn’t send the pictures, and she eventually complied.

When she refused a second request, the person sent the nude photos to all of her social media contacts and the matter then came to the attention of police.

The RCMP say in a release they’re trying to identify the suspect and that it’s possible they will lay charges for extortion and sharing intimate images without consent.

The police force urges others to be cautious about adding unknown people to contacts and to quickly contact police and the provincial Cyberscan unit if someone makes similar threats.

