RCMP locate car, but say two New Brunswick teens are still missing

SAINT JOHN, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Police in New Brunswick say they’ve located a car driven by two missing 13-year-old boys, but the boys are still missing.

St. Stephen RCMP say they found the black 1990 SAAB 900 convertible believed to have been driven by Jakob Burns and Demetry Wright in Saint John on Sunday.

The boys, however, are still missing and police say it’s possible they managed to gain access to another vehicle.

The two were last seen last Thursday afternoon at their homes in Chamcook, N.B., about 100 kilometres west of Saint John, where the car was found.

Jakob Burns is described as being about five feet one inch tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing tan-coloured Timberland boots, a black leather jacket and ripped jeans.

Demetry Wright is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall with long brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “Tapout” on the front and a blue toque.

St. Stephen RCMP are asking anyone with information about the boys' whereabouts to contact police.

