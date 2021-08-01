RCMP locate suspected explosive device at scene of two-person shooting in Kelowna

Police in Kelowna, B.C., have cordoned off an area surrounding a two-person shooting following the discovery of what is believed to be an undetonated explosive device.

RCMP Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy says in a statement the Pandosy Street area will remain closed until the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit safely deals with the device.

She says two male victims were taken to hospital Saturday evening following what is believed to be a targeted attack.

The RCMP say no arrests have been made, but witnesses report seeing a male leaving the area in a silver sports utility vehicle after the shooting.

Police say one of the shooting victims is a 37-year-old resident of West Kelowna who was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released from hospital.

Police say the second victim is a 25-year-old from Surrey who remains in hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

