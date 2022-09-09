Saskatchewan RCMP say they have located a vehicle they believe was used by a suspect in a mass stabbing.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says in a video statement that a witness reported to police on Thursday that they may have seen Myles Sanderson in a rural area north of Saskatoon on Sunday evening.

Ms. Blackmore says a search of the area has now located the black Nissan Rogue, with a matching licence plate, that police believe Mr. Sanderson was initially travelling in after the attack.

Mr. Sanderson died Wednesday, ending a four-day manhunt after stabbings that left 10 people dead and 18 injured in the James Smith Cree Nation and in a nearby community.

RCMP flooded the area near the communities of Wakaw and Crystal Springs after reports that a truck was stolen and the man had a knife.

Police say Mr. Sanderson went into medical distress and died shortly after he was arrested.