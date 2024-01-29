Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in the killing of a woman nearly 17 years ago.

Kevin Queau, a 42-year-old from Vancouver, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crystal Shannon Saunders.

Saunders was 24 when she was last seen in Winnipeg in 2007. The Metis woman’s body was later found some 80 kilometres to the northwest near St. Ambroise.

Unknown DNA was found on the her remains and the crime was unsolved for years.

Advancements in technology helped point to the suspect, Supt. Rob Lasson with RCMP major crime services said Monday.

“The investigation that happened since the DNA? Like I said, some very complex investigative techniques that I can’t divulge here right now – they’re very sensitive,” Lasson said.

“But that gave us the evidence to put us over the edge, to secure a charge.”

Queau is originally from Winnipeg and went to school in the Manitoba capital but has also spent time in Ontario and across Western Canada, RCMP said. He was arrested without incident in the Vancouver area on the weekend.