RCMP officers prepare to take a person into custody at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., on Sunday April 19, 2020. The shooting left 22 people dead, the worst in Canadian history.tim krochak/The Canadian Press

A lawyer representing 17 Nova Scotia RCMP officers in a public inquiry into the April, 2020, mass shootings says the police shouldn’t be forced to testify in upcoming hearings, because doing so would be too traumatic for them.

Families of victims in the attack say police must be accountable for missteps in their response to the mass shooting that left 22 people dead, the worst in Canadian history. But Nasha Nijhawan, a lawyer for the RCMP’s rank-and-file union, the National Police Federation, argued to the inquiry’s commissioners on Wednesday that those officers have already “suffered deeply,” including grieving the death of one of their own in the attack.

She said the inquiry has an obligation to use a trauma-informed approach to handling witnesses, and said the officers’ previous interviews with inquiry staff, free from cross-examination in a public forum, should be enough. Ms. Nijhawan wants the commission to accept an expert’s report on mental health among police officers to back up her argument.

“Are you prepared to risk causing them more harm?” she asked the commission. “They are people, more than just their uniforms.”

That argument didn’t sit well with lawyers for families of victims, who say decisions made by the RCMP in response to the attack on April 18-19, 2020, are among the most critical questions for the inquiry – and those officers need to answer to the public.

“The faith that the public and participants have in this proceeding and this commission bears directly on the quality of the witnesses and other participants,” said Robert Pineo, a Halifax lawyer representing many families of victims.

“I’m not sure how much faith there would be in the ultimate findings and recommendations of this commission, if a blanket expert report was used to block critical evidence from being given. … It’s contrary to the public interest.”

Joshua Bryson, a lawyer representing victims Peter and Joy Bond, said police have a difficult job and are often called to testify in criminal trials involving violent events. But using concerns over the potential for trauma as a reason to avoid testifying in the inquiry is unacceptable, he said.

“To suggest these members be disqualified from testifying because of the nature of this subject matter and their hypothetical experiences is very concerning,” he said. “In our view, it acts as a bar for this commission to fulfil its mandate, which is to understand what happened.”

Who should be called to testify at the inquiry into the mass shooting has been the subject of intense debate in the second week of the Mass Casualty Commission, which is being held inside a ballroom at the Halifax Convention Centre.

