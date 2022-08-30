RCMP officers who responded to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting are being linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.

The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting released the identities this week of RCMP officers named in a 2018 internal police review of the gaps in the force’s response to the Susie Butlin case.

Butlin had complained to the Nova Scotia RCMP about being sexually assaulted and harassed by Ernest Ross Duggan before he killed her in September 2017.

Among the officers involved in the Butlin case and in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is Const. Greg Wiley, who on Aug. 26, 2017, received Butlin’s complaints of harassment and was assigned as lead investigator.

According to the internal police report, Wiley “determined there was no basis for charges” and advised her to block Duggan on Facebook.

Butlin’s murder investigation is now under a federal civilian review examining the RCMP’s response to her complaints and the adequacy of its handling of sexual assault investigations.

