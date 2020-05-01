 Skip to main content
RCMP officers in Nova Scotia take part in ‘last patrol’ for slain constable Heidi Stevenson

Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia
The Canadian Press
Colleagues of Nova Scotia RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson, who died in a shooting rampage earlier this month, take part in a brief but poignant ceremony known as a 'last patrol' in Shubenacadie, N.S. on Friday, May 1, 2020.

HO/The Canadian Press

Colleagues of the Nova Scotia Mountie who was killed in last month’s shooting rampage have taken part in a brief but poignant ceremony known as a “last patrol.”

The RCMP released a series of photos today showing five officers paying their respects at the roadside bend in Shubenacadie, N.S., where Const. Heidi Stevenson was killed on April 19.

The photos show two Mounties in red serge, two in plain clothes and one in regular uniform – all bowing their heads near a makeshift memorial festooned with flowers, flags and posters.

In the background are more officers and a long line of RCMP cruisers.

Stevenson was among 22 people killed by a gunman who started attacking neighbours and strangers in Portapique, N.S., on the night on April 18.

The 48-year-old constable was among those killed the next day after she rammed her cruiser into the vehicle being driven by the suspect, who was dressed as a Mountie and behind the wheel of a replica RCMP cruiser.

