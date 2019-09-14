RCMP official charged with breaching official secrets law oversaw Russian money-laundering probe

The senior RCMP intelligence official charged with breaching Canada’s official secrets law oversaw a money-laundering probe into allegations that millions in defrauded Russian tax dollars, exposed by Russian tax lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, were funneled through Canada, The Globe and Mail has learned.
Cameron Jay Ortis, charged by the RCMP this week with illegally storing and communicating classified information, was working on the case as recently as August, a source with knowledge of the matter said. Mr. Ortis, director-general of the RCMP’s National Intelligence Coordination Centre, was planning to meet for a second time with the legal team pursuing the matter alleging more than $14-million in Russian fraud proceeds were tied to Canada, the source added.
Senior RCMP official charged in breaching Security of Information Act known as secretive, friends say
The money is part of a $230-million tax fraud scheme uncovered by Mr. Magnitsky, who was hired by U.S.-born financier and anti-Putin campaigner Bill Browder to track down the stolen funds in 2005. Mr. Magnitsky was beaten to death by Moscow prison staff in 2009 after accusing Russian officials of theft in the matter.
Mr. Ortis was joined by several RCMP officials when he met with Mr. Browder and his team on February 7, 2017 to discuss the 440-page money-laundering complaint filed to the RCMP, the source said. Mr. Browder’s team handed over 1,000 pages worth of evidence during that meeting. The complaint was originally filed with the RCMP on October 21, 2016. The Mounties have not opened a formal investigation into the matter.
Reached by The Globe Saturday, Mr. Browder had no comment.
Mr. Browder has led the international effort to sanction human-rights abusers worldwide, in memory of Mr. Magnitsky. Mr. Browder hired Mr. Magnitsky in 2005 as the lawyer for his then-Moscow-based Hermitage Capital Management hedge fund. Investigations by Russia's human-rights council eventually concluded Mr. Magnitsky was beaten to death by Russian prison staff.
Mr. Ortis’ arrest Thursday raised fears of a massive security breach at the national police force that stands to affect the operations of law-enforcement agencies in Canada and around the world. The 47-year-old faces seven charges under the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code in relation to alleged infractions between 2015 and 2019. He appeared in court on Friday.
According to documents filed in court, he is charged under the act with obtaining and preparing information for the purpose of communication with a foreign entity or terrorist group, and communicating or confirming “special operational information” to an unspecified entity or individual. He is also charged under the Criminal Code with breach of trust.
