Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe.

The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton.

Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal.

The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP internet child exploitation unit reported a significant increase in financially motivated online exploitation of youth and young adults in New Brunswick.

Those arrested include a 27-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

The three were released from custody pending a later court date.