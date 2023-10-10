The RCMP says it has launched a criminal investigation into the Ontario government’s now-abandoned move to allow housing in certain parts of the province’s protected Greenbelt, a plan an auditor-general’s report had condemned for favouring certain developers.

The aftermath of the plan announced last fall to take 3,000 hectares out of the 800,000-hecatare a that surrounds the Greater Toronto Area, in the name of fighting the housing crisis, has already prompted two cabinet ministers to resign and cost the government two senior political aides.

The carveouts had been set to deliver a small group of landowners with connections to Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives a windfall of more than $8.3-billlion in increased property values, according to an auditor-general’s report issued in August that reignited controversy over the move. The Integrity Commissioner soon also concluded that Mr. Ford’s housing minister, Steve Clark, had violated the rules that govern MPPs for failing to oversee his chief of staff as the Greenbelt land was chosen, prompting his resignation.

Now, the affair has put the government of Canada’s most populous province under investigation by the RCMP’s “sensitive and international investigations” unit, the force said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Following a referral from the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP O Division’s Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) unit has now launched an investigation into allegations associated to the decision from the Province of Ontario to open parts of the Greenbelt for development” said Cpl. Christy Veenstra, a media relations officer with the RCMP’s Ontario division, in an e-mailed statement.

Cpl. Veenstra said the force would be providing no further information Tuesday as it continues its probe.

“While we recognize that this investigation is of significant interest to Canadians, the RCMP has a duty to protect the integrity of the investigations that it carries out, in order to ensure that the process leads to a fair and proper outcome. Therefore, no further updates will be provided at this time,” the statement reads.

The national police force was brought into review allegations around the Greenbelt move by the Ontario Provincial Police, which had referred the matter to the RCMP to avoid what the OPP said was a potential conflict of interest.

The advent of a criminal probe of the Greenbelt scandal, which has dogged Mr. Ford for weeks, was a potential watershed moment for his government, just after he had taken some of the ammunition away from his critics and announced a total climbdown.

After at first defiantly sticking to his Greenbelt plans despite scathing reports from two legislative watchdogs – and even suggesting more protected land could be removed for housing – a contrite Mr. Ford backed down last month. After a caucus retreat in Niagara Falls, Ont., he called the move a mistake and said he would reverse the land swaps.

His new Housing Minister, Paul Calandra, said last week the legislation restoring the protections would be introduced next Monday.

The Premier’s Office issued a brief statement on Tuesday saying it would “fully co-operate” with any investigation but would offer little other comment, the statement says “out of respect for the police and their process.”

“We have zero tolerance for any wrongdoing and expect anyone involved in the decision-making about the Greenbelt lands to have followed the letter of the law,” the statement from spokeswoman Caitlin Clark reads.

Official Opposition Leader Marit Stiles, who pointed to her requests that prompted the Greenbelt probes from the auditor-general and the integrity commissioner, said the Premier was “under criminal investigation” and his government was “spiraling out of control.”

“It is absolutely shameful that under Premier Ford’s leadership this government has appeared to have acted so improperly that the RCMP was compelled to launch an investigation,” Ms. Stiles said in a statement.

“For over a year, sign after sign pointed towards a cash-for-access culture of corruption and collusion at the heart of how this government makes decisions, putting private interests of a select few of their insiders ahead of everyone else” she said. “I hope that this investigation will get us even more answers.”

Ontario interim Liberal Leader John Fraser welcomed the police probe. He said the government’s insistence that Mr. Clark’s former chief of staff, Ryan Amato, who resigned amid the scandal, was solely to blame for what the auditor-general called a “biased” process to select the lands could not be the whole truth.

“Where there’s smoke there’s fire, and we need to get to the bottom of why a handful of the Premier’s friends and fundraisers were given the inside track for an $8.3 billion windfall,” Mr. Fraser said in a statement. “All roads lead to the Premier’s office. There is no way that in a scandal of this size, one rookie chief of staff was the mastermind behind it.”