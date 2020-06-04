 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

RCMP provide more information on investigation into Nova Scotia mass shooting

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

RCMP officers surround at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., on April 19, 2020.

Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia RCMP say the gunman who killed 22 people in one of Canada’s worst mass murders was an “injustice collector” whose personal grudges boiled over in rage.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell told a briefing today that a behavioural analysis of the gunman has found some victims of his violence were targeted for perceived past injustices while others were selected at random.

Campbell said forensic psychologists have developed the term “injustice collector” to describe someone who “may have felt slighted or cheated or disrespected at any point in time in their lives. It may be real, it may be perceived by the individual, however as a result, these injustices were held onto.”

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP briefing, the first in more than a month, also disclosed that the police officer killed on April 19 exchanged gunfire with the killer, Gabriel Wortman, after colliding with the replica police vehicle he was driving.

“We can also tell you that the gunman’s vehicle sustained more damage than Const. Stevenson’s police vehicle, that she bravely engaged the gunman,” Campbell said.

He said it was the gunman who rammed into Const. Heidi Stevenson’s vehicle, and he noted she was wearing soft and hard body armour.

Police say they have confirmed that three of the five firearms in the gunman’s possession had been obtained illegally in the United States, one was obtained illegally in Canada and the fifth was taken from Stevenson.

Campbell said that in contrast to what police had earlier said, the gunman did not use the replica police vehicle to pull over any victims who were in their vehicles.

Investigators have yet to reveal key details about the shooting rampage, which started late on April 18 in Portapique, N.S., and continued for the next 13 hours across northern and central Nova Scotia.

Gun control advocates say details about the firearms used are important to the discussion surrounding the federal government’s move to ban 1,500 military-style assault firearms.

Story continues below advertisement

A Mountie fatally shot the 51-year-old gunman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., about 90 kilometres south of Portapique on the morning of April 19.

In addition to Stevenson, his victims included two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies