RCMP say body recovered from remote Manitoba lake where plane crashed; two men still missing

RCMP say a body has been recovered from a remote lake in eastern Manitoba where a plane carrying three people crashed on the weekend.

Officers say the 49-year-old man was a passenger in the de Havilland Otter float plane that went down in Family Lake.

Two other men, the 39-year-old pilot and a 42-year-old passenger, have not been found.

Mounties from the detachment in Little Grand Rapids say an underwater recovery team is to do more dives in the lake.

Officers have said witnesses saw the plane clip a tree before going into the water on Saturday.

Debris from the aircraft was found later that day.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

