RCMP say man shot dead after officers respond to call on Manitoba First Nation

Open this photo in gallery: RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press

RCMP say a 27-year-old man has died after being shot by officers who were responding to a weapons complaint on a Manitoba First Nation.

Mounties say the Manitoba First Nation Police Service called them on Saturday evening for help with a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence in Sandy Bay First Nation.

They say the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived, but RCMP and Manitoba First Nation Police tracked him to an open, outdoor area in the community.

RCMP say he was armed with multiple weapons, and they say a Mountie shot the suspect and injured him.

They say the suspect was pronounced dead despite police efforts to save his life.

RCMP Major Crime Services is currently in the community investigating and police say the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is also conducting their own investigation.