Nova Scotia RCMP say no human remains were found during a recent search for an Acadia University student who has been missing for more than 30 years.

Kenley Matheson was last seen walking on a street in Wolfville, N.S., on Sept. 21, 1992, and the provincial government has offered $150,000 for information about what happened to him.

RCMP say a team recently searched an area of Melanson Mountain, near Wolfville, that had been indicated as a site of interest by a cadaver dog.

Police say the team did not locate any human remains at the site and that there wasn’t any evidence to suggest remains had been deposited there.

The search team included Nova Scotia’s medical examiner’s office, St. Thomas University’s anthropology department and Acadia University’s Earth and environmental science department.

A documentary miniseries on the case, called “Missing Kenley,” was released in September 2022 by director Ron Lamothe.