RCMP say they’ve found bodies of two B.C. fugitives

RCMP say they have found the bodies of the two fugitives sought in the killings of three people in British Columbia.

Police said they found two bodies on Wednesday morning that they believe are those of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Friends since childhood, the pair from Port Alberni, B.C., had told their parents they were headed to Yukon and Northwest Territories in search of work. They left around July 13.

Two days later, American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs in Northern B.C. On July 19, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest from the hot springs.

RCMP had initially declared Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod were missing after their pickup truck was found on fire outside Dease Lake. But on July 23, police said the pair were suspects in the deaths of Ms. Deese, Mr. Fowler and Mr. Dyck. The next day, RCMP charged Mr. Shmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death.

