 Skip to main content

Canada RCMP say they’ve found bodies of two B.C. fugitives

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

RCMP say they’ve found bodies of two B.C. fugitives

Globe Staff
Winnipeg
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP say they have found the bodies of the two fugitives sought in the killings of three people in British Columbia.

Police said they found two bodies on Wednesday morning that they believe are those of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Friends since childhood, the pair from Port Alberni, B.C., had told their parents they were headed to Yukon and Northwest Territories in search of work. They left around July 13.

Story continues below advertisement

Two days later, American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs in Northern B.C. On July 19, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest from the hot springs.

RCMP had initially declared Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod were missing after their pickup truck was found on fire outside Dease Lake. But on July 23, police said the pair were suspects in the deaths of Ms. Deese, Mr. Fowler and Mr. Dyck. The next day, RCMP charged Mr. Shmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
Untitled Document