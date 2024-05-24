RCMP says driver of truck in fatal PEI head-on crash last December misidentified

RCMP says an investigation has clarified that a 30-year-old man who died following a head-on crash that claimed four lives outside Charlottetown in December was actually the driver of one of the vehicles.

Police initially identified the deceased man as a passenger in a pickup truck that collided with an oncoming car as the truck pulled into oncoming traffic in the community of Marshfield, P.E.I., on Dec. 8.

A man and a woman, both 18, and a male youth in the car died from their injuries, while a teenage boy in the car was seriously injured – a 20-year-old man initially identified as the driver of the truck was also injured and was later arrested.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Gavin Moore says in a news release that the crash was “extensively investigated” through traffic reconstruction, search warrants production orders, lab analysis, and medical records.

The Mounties say that based on independent witness accounts and corroborating physical evidence, they now believe the evidence supports that the driver of the truck was the 30-year-old man who later died in hospital.

Police say their investigation also determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

“This incident is one of the most tragic collisions Islanders have seen in some time, and our hearts go out to the families of the victims,” Moore says.