 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

RCMP says five dead, including children, in Alberta house fire

ROCHFORT BRIDGE, Alta.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two adults and three children died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton, RCMP said Friday.

Emergency crews were called about the blaze in the hamlet of Rochfort Bridge near Mayerthorpe, about 100 kilometres from the Alberta capital, on Thursday afternoon.

One person was found dead in the home and, following a more extensive search, the other bodies were discovered, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said there is nothing to indicate the deaths are criminal.

No names have been released, but resident Michelle Trudzic said it was a family that died in the fire.

Trudzic, who could see the burning building from her house, said one of the victims had lived in the hamlet his whole life.

“It’s devastating,” Trudzic said.

“Everyone is trying to wrap their head around what happened and why.”

She commended firefighters for containing the fire, which she said did not damage any other homes.

Joe Blakeman, reeve of Lac Ste. Anne County, said authorities were on scene until Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a small community and it’s definitely a tragedy. This time of year, it’s even worse,” Blakeman said.

“I feel for the family, the people in the community and our first responders. It’s going to be another blow to our community that we will just have to deal with.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies