RCMP search for B.C. fugitives moves to York Landing, Manitoba

Manitoba RCMP are deploying resources to the community of York Landing to investigate a possible sighting of homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

James Favel, executive director of the Bear Clan patrol group, said two of his members spotted two men who look like the fugitives near the community’s garbage dump on Sunday afternoon. The sighting is not confirmed.

Police say a heavy police presence can be expected in the area and are asking residents not to disclose officers’ exactly locations by posting photos to social media.

Story continues below advertisement

York Landing is located about 200 kilometres west of Gillam, where Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky were last spotted on July 22.

The suspects were charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday in the death of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck near Dease Lake in northern B.C.

They are also suspects in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, whose bodies were found on the side of a highway in northeastern B.C. on July 15.

With a report from Renata D’Aliesio in Gillam, Manitoba

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.