RCMP search for dangerous escaped inmate in Nova Scotia, people told to beware

New Glasgow, N.S.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.

The Canadian Press

RCMP in Nova Scotia are warning people to beware of an escaped provincial jail inmate who police say is dangerous.

Mounties say Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil, who is 33, escaped from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on Friday night in New Glasgow.

Mounties believe he is on foot and say he should not be contacted or approached.

RCMP say a significant number of police are looking for him in the Coalburn and Priestville areas and he may be trying to get to Halifax.

Police say he was last seen wearing no shirt and grey jogging pants.

Clarke-McNeil, originally from Ontario, is serving time on serious criminal charges including attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

