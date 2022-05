Jeff West, left, and Kevin Surette, retired RCMP staff sergeants who were critical incident commanders, provide testimony dealing with command post, operational communications centre and command decisions at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the 2020 mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on in Dartmouth, N.S. on May 18.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia would be violating its own rules if Mounties who have endured trauma were called to testify without some form of accommodation.

The Nova Scotia RCMP issued a statement today saying members who have already provided interviews to the commission during its ongoing investigation should not have to appear at the hearings and relive the events of April 18-19, 2020, unless their trauma is mitigated as much as possible.

The statement does not say what kind of mitigation measures the Mounties are seeking.

Last Friday, the inquiry’s three commissioners said that subpoenaed witnesses with “wellness issues” may request special arrangements, including testimony by closed-circuit TV or testimony from another room.

The inquiry’s mandate calls for it to conduct its work through what is called a “trauma-informed” approach.

Participating lawyer Robert Pineo says if the public inquiry is to make proper findings of fact, it is critical that RCMP decision-makers testify and that their evidence is tested under cross-examination.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.