RCMP seeks search, access powers at Fairy Creek to safely execute expiring injunction

NANAIMO, B.C.
The Canadian Press
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says an injunction against old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island will remain in effect until he provides a ruling on its future.

B.C. forestry company Teal Cedar Products was in court this week applying for a one-year extension to the injunction, which was set to expire on Sept. 26.

But Justice Douglas Thompson said it will be a matter of weeks before he provides his written decision on the request for an extension.

Almost 1,000 people have been arrested in the Fairy Creek area north of Port Renfrew since the RCMP started to enforce a B.C. Supreme Court injunction in May.

Earlier today, the RCMP told Thompson it needs more powers to search and exclude people from the area.

Federal government lawyer Donnaree Nygard, who is representing the RCMP, argued the Mounties also need more space to safely enforce the injunction.

Thompson says his ruling on the extension will come after it expires on Sept. 26.

He said he has a difficult decision ahead of him and “I frankly don’t know what I’m going to do at this point in time.”

