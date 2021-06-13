 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

RCMP step up patrols as manhunt in western New Brunswick stretches into third day

TOBIQUE
The Canadian Press
A manhunt in western New Brunswick has stretched into its third day as police continue the search for Stephen Perley, Jr.

The 25-year-old man is accused of firing at RCMP officers before fleeing into a wooded area Friday night.

The Mounties have lifted an alert message advising residents to stay in their homes but say people should remain vigilant as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The RCMP say they’ve stepped up patrols overnight and residents may notice an increased police presence while the investigation and search continues near Tobique Narrows, N.B.

The man is described as being five feet ten inches tall, with a small build and brown hair and brown eyes.

Police responded to a report Friday night of a man pointing and firing a gun in Medford, north of Tobique Narrows.

