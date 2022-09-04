Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore during a news conference at RCMP 'F' Division Headquarters in Regina on Sept. 4.Michael Bell /The Canadian Press

Police in Saskatchewan say two suspects are still on the run after a stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead and another 15 injured in communities north of Regina.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said during a news conference that the force believes the suspects, whom police have identified as 31-year-old Damien Sanderson and 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, are currently in Regina. She said they were last spotted around 11:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate number 119 MPI.

Police first responded to the attacks just before 6 a.m. Sunday near the James Smith Cree Nation, which is roughly three hours north of Regina. They say some victims appear to have been targeted, while others were randomly attacked.

Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said officers are currently investigating at 13 crime scenes near the James Smith Cree Nation and in nearby Weldon, Sask.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” she said.

“Know that the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed and will remain committed to use every resource we have to locate and arrest these individuals.”

Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said police have not heard about the two suspects’ whereabouts since the men were last spotted, in the eastern part of Regina. While the RCMP believe the two are still in Regina, the force has issued dangerous person alerts to cellphones across Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

“Their location and direction of travel is unknown. This why we need everyone in the province to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said. She warned people to consider the two suspects armed and dangerous.

The attack and alert took place during a busy day in Regina. Tens of thousands of people were in town to attend the Canadian Football League’s Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The RCMP say anyone who spots the two suspects should immediately call 911 and not approach them. Damien Sanderson was described as a five-foot-seven man, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson was described as six-foot-one and 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said its emergency response processes were triggered by the incident, and that it had called in additional staff to deal with the situation.

“Our medical teams are working hard to respond to patient needs as this incident unfolds,” the organization said in a statement.

“We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple sites.”

Mark Oddan, a spokesperson for the STARS air ambulance service, said three victims were airlifted by three separate helicopter crews.

“I don’t think we’ve been called to anything quite like this, certainly that I can recall in my time here of seven years,” he said about the attack.

He said two of the victims were transported from the scene of the attack, while the third was transported from a local hospital where he was first treated afterward.

People in the community were mourning on social media on Sunday.

The First Nations Horsemen’s Association said many of its community members are from the James Smith Cree Nation and were impacted by the tragedy.

“On behalf of our entire racing community, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding area,” the group said in a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe offered his condolences to the victims of the violence and thanked police for their continuing efforts.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence,” he said on Twitter.

“All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families.”

