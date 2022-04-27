Two RCMP officers observe a moment of silence to honour slain Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other 21 victims of the mass killings at a checkpoint on Portapique Road in Portapique, N.S., on April 24, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards.

Staff Sergeant Brian Rehill says he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.

Rehill is a risk manager at the RCMP’s Operational Communications Centre in Truro, Nova Scotia.

In his January interview with the public inquiry investigating the killings, he told investigators he’d been off work since September, 2020.

As a risk manager, Rehill gave safety directions to officers “engaged in high-risk activities” during non-business hours.

During his interview, Rehill spoke about deciding not to quickly send in a second group of officers after the first reports of shootings were received on the night of April 18th, 2020.

Lawyers for victims’ families have said that a second team might have been able to advance up another road in Portapique to where the killer actually was.

