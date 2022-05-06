The RCMP has charged a 19-year-old with terrorism on allegations he was participating in the activities of a neo-Nazi terrorist group – the first time, experts say, that Canada’s criminal anti-terrorism laws passed in the wake of the Sept. 11 2001 attacks have been directly applied to such an organization.

Seth Bertrand, 19, “filed an online application to join a listed terrorist entity, the Atomwaffen Division (also known as National Socialist Order), and offered his skills and commitment to do things for this listed terrorist entity,” the RCMP said in a statement released on Friday.

The Mounties also said that Mr. Bertrand “committed various hate motivated offences in the Windsor area between February and March of 2021.”

The charge laid against Mr. Bertrand is the participation in a terrorist group. It carries a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Bobby Russon, a Windsor lawyer who said he represents Mr. Bertrand, said he would not comment on the case.

The Atomwaffen is part of a constellation of violent white-supremacist organizations that are urging their members to foment a race war with random strikes against members of minority communities.

The federal government listed it as a terrorist group in February 2021 saying that “the group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, and informants, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society.”

News of the charge comes amid calls for police and prosecutors in Canada to do more to tackle hate groups. Earlier this week, the head of Canada’s domestic spy agency highlighted how the pandemic has accelerated the spread of hate online.

Such threats are “constantly evolving, fuelled by extreme views around race, gender, power and authority,” said David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

Speaking on Wednesday at the University of British Columbia, he said marginalized and minority communities are at risk. “Fear is particularly acute for Indigenous peoples, people of colour, religious minorities, members of the LGBTQ2+ communities.”

A Muslim family in London, Ont. were killed last year, struck by a pickup truck “because they were Muslim,” the CSIS director said.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was charged at the scene with four counts of first-degree murder. Days later, prosecutors said they will prove in court that the truck attack also constitutes a terrorism offence.

Court-filed documents have since surfaced showing that police believe Mr. Veltman may have been reading neo-Nazi content on the Internet.

Last year, a former Canadian Forces Army reservist Patrik Mathews was sentenced in the United States to three years in prison for his role in a group known as The Base. “Mathews and others in The Base were assembling firearms and collecting thousands of rounds of ammunition with the intent to commit violence in furtherance of white nationalism and the downfall of the American state,” U.S. prosecutors said last October.

Police and prosecutors in Canada have been under pressure to pursue terrorism charges against white supremacists and hate groups since at least 2017.

That was the year Alexandre Bissonnette shot and killed six people in a Quebec City mosque. He is now serving a life sentence.

Mr. Bissonnette was convicted of murder charges but he was never charged with terrorism offences.

Canada’s Parliament passed the Anti-Terrorism Act into law in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Michael Nesbitt, a law professor at the University of Calgary, said in an interview that no one has been charged under the act with being a member of a neo-Nazi group until now.

In a recent blog post Mr. Nesbitt found 59 of the 62 individuals charged under the act have been alleged to have been associated with or influenced by al-Qaeda or the Islamic State in Iraq in Syria terrorist groups.

But violent extremism takes many forms, Mr. Nesbitt said, adding that law-enforcement officials need to show they can wield the anti-terrorism legislation against different kinds of threats.

“The law has to apply equally, and it has to be seen to apply equally,” he said in an interview. Police and prosecutors need to show “the law has the capacity to deal with not just al-Qaeda or ISIS but whatever violent hateful ideology” exists.

