RCMP to release more information about potential charges after missing Indigenous teen found safe

Nova Scotia RCMP say they plan to release more information today about potential charges against a man who was found Saturday with an Indigenous girl who had been missing for over a week.

Police say they located the 14-year-old from We’koqma’q First Nation, along with the 47-year-old man, in an isolated part of Cape Breton early Saturday.

They were both taken into police custody, and the girl was later released.

We’koqma’q Chief Rod Googoo said dozens of community members had been searching for the girl since Aug. 13, when she was last seen at a gas station in Eskasoni, N.S.

The RCMP said this weekend that its investigation into what happened was ongoing.

The force came under criticism for not issuing an Amber Alert in the case.

