RCMP warn about possible fentanyl-laced drugs circulating rural N.L. communities

Police in rural Newfoundland and Labrador say they are worried drugs laced with fentanyl are circulating in the community.

The Burin Peninsula RCMP said in a news release Tuesday drugs seized in June tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl and for a morphine derivative.

They warn that both substances can kill or seriously harm people.

Police say they are concerned the drugs are still circulating in the area and are asking residents not to take illegal drugs because of the risk.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and that charges are expected.

The Burin Peninsula juts out of the south coast of the island of Newfoundland and is home to about 20,000 people.

