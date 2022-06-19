RCMP in northern Saskatchewan have issued a public safety alert for people in La Ronge about a pair of armed men.

The alert says preliminary information indicates there are two men with handguns and that shots have been fired at police.

They advise people in the area to seek immediate shelter, and close and lock doors and windows.

Police also say people should be cautious of anyone asking for a ride, and refrain from picking up hitchhikers.

They say they do not have a description of the suspects at this time, and ask people not to disclose police locations on social media.

Police are asking anyone with an emergency or tips to call 911, and saying they will provide updates, when they are available.

