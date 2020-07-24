 Skip to main content
Canada

RCMP watchdog calls for report deadlines to ensure timely Mountie responses to complaint findings

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The RCMP watchdog is calling for statutory timelines to ensure the Mounties respond to complaint findings in a timely way.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP makes findings and recommendations in complaint cases, but these are then sent to the police force for input before a report is finalized.

Commission chairwoman Michelaine Lahaie is telling a House of Commons committee today the RCMP takes an average of 17 months to respond.

One of the commission’s reports has been waiting for a response for over three-and-a-half years – something Lahaie calls unacceptable in a system where accountability is critical.

She wants to see a recently drafted memorandum of understanding with the RCMP on timelines enshrined in legislation.

The testimony comes amid widespread concern about police brutality and discrimination toward Black and Indigenous people.

Lahaie says many use of force incidents involving these communities do not result in a public complaint.

In one review, the commission found many Indigenous people were either unaware of the public complaint process or did not trust it.

Lahaie says the process can be excessively bureaucratic and difficult to navigate, and although the commission has taken some steps to improve accessibility, more must be done.

