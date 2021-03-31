RCMP will be able to participate in Clare’s Law in Alberta and Saskatchewan, federal government says

The federal government says RCMP will be able to participate in Clare’s Law in two Prairie provinces.

The law comes into effect in Alberta tomorrow and is already in use in Saskatchewan.

It allows people who feel they may be at risk to apply for information related to a current or former partner’s potential risk for domestic violence.

Police can also choose to warn potential victims if they feel they are in danger.

Mounties have not been able to participate because of federal privacy laws, but Ottawa says stopgap measures were put in place in Saskatchewan to make sure victims got the supports they needed.

Officials say regulatory changes have now been made and they are finalizing privacy impact assessments to ensure the RCMP’s full participation in Clare’s Law.

The legislation originated in the United Kingdom and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner she didn’t know had a violent criminal history.

