RCMP wind down Northern Manitoba manhunt for teens suspected in three deaths

The RCMP is scaling back on its search in Northern Manitoba for a pair of B.C. teen suspects in the deaths of three people.

On Wednesday, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference in Winnipeg that the Mounties will reduce their efforts, but still continue the search with reduced resources, for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18.

“While the search in northern Manitoba is being scaled down, it is not over,” the assistant commissioner said.

In Manitoba, the search came to focus on Gillam, about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg, as well as nearby York Landing, a remote northern Indigenous community.

Certain resources will remain in Gillam to continue the search, the assistant commissioner said. She declined to provide specific numbers, but said specialized and tactical officers will remain.

She did not specify how long the remaining police will stay, but noted a police presence will be on hand for some time.

She praised the work to date of officers. “They’re working really hard. I am proud of everything they have done,” she said.

Mr. McLeod, 19, and Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, 64, whose body was found near Dease Lake, B.C.

They are also suspects in the homicides of American Chynna Deese, 24, and Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, who were found shot dead near the Liard Hot Springs on July 15.

Initially considered only missing ­– and even potential victims – ­after their burned-out vehicle was found near Mr. Dyck’s body on July 19, Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky had a head start of four days before being publicly declared suspects by the RCMP on July 23.

RCMP across four provinces had been searching for the two men. In the Manitoba phase of the search, the Mounties rallied military assistance, including a Hercules aircraft, as well as drones, canine units, helicopters and the RCMP boat patrol to look for the men in Northern Manitoba.

The assistant commissioner acknowledged the pullout may be disappointing to the families of victims and residents of Northern Manitoba.

Ahead of the RCMP news conference, the Department of National Defence announced they had been informed by the Mounties that police no longer need the help of the Canadian Armed Forces in the search.

“As a result, our aircrew and aircraft have ceased search operations and will be returning to base,” the Defence Department said in a statement.