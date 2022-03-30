The civilian watchdog agency that oversees the RCMP says the Mounties’ bias-free policing policy is inadequate and unclear.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission’s report released Wednesday also says national training related to unbiased policing is lacking.

The watchdog says the policy should require recurring bias training.

It adds that the RCMP lacks enough data on member conduct, preventing accountability.

The commission’s report also finds there should be a requirement to periodically review how well the policy is carried out, and share findings with the public.

Commission chair Michelaine Lahaie says in a statement she believes addressing these gaps will help the RCMP foster greater public trust.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.