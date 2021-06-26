RCMP’s new union brokers its first deal with Ottawa

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

RCMP’s new union brokers its first deal with Ottawa

Colin Freeze and Mike Hager
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, at the RCMP Pacific Region Training Centre in Chilliwack, B.C., on Nov. 15, 2019.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

The RCMP’s new union has reached a tentative deal with the federal government – a bargain that sets the stage for raises for 20,000 Mounties stationed across Canada.

While the force’s first contract is expected to be welcomed by front-line Mounties, it could induce sticker shock for local governments that contract their services. Municipal associations are warning that officer salaries could spike by up to 30 per cent in the near term, raising the prospect of tax hikes and questions about the local-policing future of the Mounties.

Officers in the RCMP, which unionized in 2019, have long been paid at rates that are among the lowest in the country for police officers. For years, they have argued annual salaries lag those of officers at comparable Canadian forces by at least $10,000 to $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP arrest 10 more protesters at old growth logging blockade in B.C.

Negotiations for the contract, which binds jurisdictions that use Mounties across Canada, started last year with the federal Treasury Board Secretariat. The Treasuary Board declined to comment on the status of negotiations, but the National Police Federation – the RCMP’s union – said Friday that a bargain has been struck.

“Yes we have reached a tentative agreement with Treasury Board. And it’s moving towards ratification with the membership,” Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation, told The Globe and Mail.

Mr. Sauvé would not reveal details of the agreement and said his organization would put out a statement on Monday.

The RCMP is administered out of Ottawa. Federal officials sign contracts with provinces who want to hire Mounties to act as local police. These federally subsidized policing arrangements have existed for decades, and have served to spread Mounties out to Canada’s Far North, the East Coast, and Western Canada.

For decades, federal laws prevented the RCMP from unionizing. But that changed in 2015 when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the laws were unconstitutional.

Since then, the union ratification processes and collective-bargaining arrangements have slowly played out. This has served to keep Mountie salaries stuck in neutral even as wages at police forces across Canada continued to speed ahead.

More than 40 per cent of all Mounties are clustered in British Columbia. The province’s Solicitor-General, Mike Farnworth, says his government is prepared to pay added costs for the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

“They won the case to be able to unionize, and once that happened then it became, ‘Okay, you know what? They’re not going to sit back and watch while other police forces and protective services see their pay increase,’ ” Mr. Farnworth said in an interview Friday. “And they’re not, particularly here in B.C.”

Cities too, will see RCMP rates rise. That’s why the Union of B.C. Municipalities has been warning city administrators to put aside money for after a collective bargain is struck.

“For those communities that had listened to some of the words that UBCM had put forth … they’re probably a little bit better prepared than maybe some that didn’t listen so much,” said Brian Frenkel, the group’s president. He said the UBCM has been telling its members to prepare for an RCMP wage hike of 15 to 30 per cent.

“It has been almost five years in a wage freeze,” Mr. Sauvé said.

Without elaborating on what the union has negotiated for its members, he said that many Mounties have been awaiting this deal

“Whatever it ends up being,” he said, “they earned it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies