Reader’s Digest will shut down its Canadian magazine operations in the new year, citing “declining ad sales revenues, increased production and delivery costs and changes in consumer reading habits.”

In a brief online presentation to staff on Tuesday – portions of which were viewed by The Globe – the company said teams have “worked diligently to address these challenges and find new ways of operating,” but that “after extensive review the difficult decision was made to wind down the Canadian business.”

Employees were told Readers Digest Magazines Ltd will continue to publish its five magazines until March 31, 2024, and that the websites will remain in operation “for a certain period.”

Canadian subscribers will get the U.S. edition for the duration of their subscription term, unless they choose to cancel.

The presentation lasted less than 10 minutes, and those on the call were not permitted to ask questions.

Once a dominant global force in magazine publishing – and Canada’s biggest magazine – Reader’s Digest has struggled in the past two decades, including with the American arm of the company filing for bankruptcy in 2009 and then again in 2013.

On its website, American parent company Trusted Media Brands says Reader’s Digest remains the fourth-largest circulation magazine in the United States, “proof positive that print still plays an important role in storytelling.”

An April press release about a new deal between Canada’s Reader’s Digest Magazines Ltd. and digital representation firm Ideon Media, described Reader’s Digest as Canada’s most-read monthly magazine, with more than three million readers every month.

Readers Digest Magazines Ltd. also publishes a French edition, Sélection, as well as Best Health, Our Canada and More of Our Canada.

A spokesperson from Trusted Media Brands – identified in the presentation to staff as the person to handle all media inquiries – did not immediately respond to a request for comment.