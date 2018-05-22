Red Cross assisting as forest fire forces hundreds from Manitoba First Nation to evacuate

The Red Cross is providing assistance to 660 people from an Indigenous community in northern Manitoba who have been forced from their homes by a forest fire.

The evacuees from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, 400 kilometres north of Winnipeg, include seniors, people with medical conditions and families with children.

They’ve been taken to Swan River, The Pas and Brandon to await word on efforts to fight the wildfire, which broke out on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Cross says it is providing lodging, food and personal support to evacuees.

It says the only people still in the community are those who are supporting the firefighting effort.

The evacuees will be out until community leadership determines it is safe to return.

“The Canadian Red Cross team was able to respond very quickly to the First Nation’s request for evacuation support and the community members were able to get out safely,” regional Red Cross vice-president Shawn Feely said in a release Tuesday.

“We are now working closely with First Nation leadership to provide necessary support to the evacuees while they are displaced from their homes.”

Late Monday, members of the Kinonjeoshtogan First Nation with health concerns were forced out due to different wildfires. The small number of people who have left the Interlake community will be staying in hotels in Winnipeg, the Red Cross said.

The response in both communities is part of an agreement between the Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Further south, several property owners were on evacuation standby because of a wildfire near Ashern, also in the Interlake region. The Lakeshore School Division said three of its schools would be closed Tuesday because of the fire.