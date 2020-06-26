 Skip to main content
Red Cross to send 900 workers to Quebec long-term care homes as military prepares to withdraw

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are seen outside Residence Villa Val des Arbres, a long-term care home in Laval, Que., on April 19, 2020.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian Red Cross will send 900 people to work in Quebec’s long-term care homes until September.

The announcement comes as the military prepares to pull out of the homes, despite repeated requests from Premier Francois Legault to keep at least 1,000 Forces members there until the fall.

Trudeau said today that 150 Red Cross personnel would arrive before July 6, with the balance arriving by July 29.

They will remain at the homes until September 15, by which time thousands of workers hired by the province are expected to be trained and ready to take over the jobs.

Trudeau says a small number of Canadian Armed Forces personnel will remain at four of the care homes until the COVID-19 situation is stable, while 10 teams of seven will be ready to deploy in the case of an emergency.

More than 3,730 people have died of COVID-19 in Quebec’s care homes, which have long suffered from a lack of staff.

Quebec's top doctor explains province's decision to stop reporting new COVID-19 cases daily. Dr. Horacio Arruda says once-a-week updates will provide a more accurate picture of the trends given the low number of new cases. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
